CHESTER HILL – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department has announced the successful capture of a wanted fugitive.

Around 11:05 a.m. Thursday, authorities captured 24-year-old fugitive River G. Stone in Chester Hill Borough.

The department had three separate arrest warrants for Stone, who had been a no-show for scheduled court appearances.

Upon arrival of authorities at Stone’s location, he reportedly fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later without incident.

Assisting deputies were Clearfield-based state troopers and the Clearfield County Adult Probation Department.

Stone has been housed in Clearfield County Jail on the warrants.