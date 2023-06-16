Clearfield Regional Police
- Police responded to a reported incident of trespassing and assault June 15 on East Locust Street in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, 44-year-old Michael McCreadie of Clearfield entered a residence and removed payment receipts belonging to the victim. Afterwards, he allegedly began to yell and attempt to strike the victim before fleeing the scene. He was apprehended a short time later during a traffic stop at Sheetz on state Route 879. McCreadie was housed in county jail on charges of criminal trespass, simple assault and theft.
- Police responded to a reported burglary June 15 at Fergy’s Grocery, Glass & CBD in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, someone used a large rock to break a pair of windows and a door at the business. Upon investigation, officers identified the suspect as 40-year-old Keith Davidson Jr. of Clearfield., and when he was located, Davidson was wearing a pair of shoes he’d allegedly stolen from the store. He was taken into custody and put in county jail on charges that include burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and related offenses.
- Police received a report of theft June 15 at the Sheetz store, located along the Clearfield-Shawville Highway. According to a department-issued news release, the victim purchased three, $20 scratch-off lottery tickets. She placed them on the counter while she purchased other items. However, she forgot the tickets and another female customer allegedly took them. She left and when the victim went back inside, she found out her tickets were gone. Police were able to identify the suspect and her vehicle via store security footage and contact was made with her at home. She returned two of three tickets, claiming there were only two on the counter. Theft charges are being filed through the district court.
- Police received a report of criminal mischief June 13 on Valley View Drive. During the incident, an apartment door was “splattered with an unknown substance,” causing damage. The investigation is ongoing with police awaiting security footage.