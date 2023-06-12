DUBOIS – A new group has formed to create a series of large-scale murals in downtown DuBois.

Members from Downtown DuBois Inc., DuBois Area Council on the Arts and the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center are working together to not only promote art appreciation and education, but also creating murals to draw attention to downtown DuBois as a destination for locals and visitors.

The Kick-Off Dine-In Days event for the Mural Group and the first mural project is set for Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23 all day at Luigi’s Ristorante at 36 E. Long Ave., in downtown DuBois.

The group will have a Selfie Donation Station, raffles, drawings and 50/50.

According to group member Julie Stewart, “The mural series is part of a long-held goal of creating large-scale art projects in downtown DuBois each year. This year marks the return of this goal with this new partnership and a focus on large murals.

“Downtown DuBois is already a creative hub with three art non-profits (Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center, DuBois Area Council on the Arts and Cultural Resources Inc. (Reitz Theater) and several creative retail and service businesses.

“This mural series will really draw positive attention.”

The group is actively fundraising and planning to have the first mural completed by the end of summer 2023.