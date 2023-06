Mary M. Godo, 81, of Rochester Mills, passed away on Saturday June 10, 2023 at Mulberry Square. She was born August 8, 1941, to Howard and Rhoda (Hicks) Ishman in Punxsutawney. Mary was an active member of the Covode United Methodist Church. Teaching Sunday School, youth group leader, among other duties. In her older years she kept active in the […]

