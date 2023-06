CLARION, Pa. — The Golden Eagle athletics family was saddened by the passing of Patrick Mooney, former head coach of the Clarion track & field and cross country programs, and a member of the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame. He was 84 years old. “On behalf of all of us in the Clarion athletic department, I would like to extend […]

