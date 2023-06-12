SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Mike Dickey blinked away tears. Losses are always hard. They are even more difficult to bear deep into the PIAA playoffs. But this one hurt more than most. Dickey, the coach of the Punxsutawney baseball team, had guided his team to this point last season, losing to Central by a run to miss out on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/down-with-a-fight-punxsutawney-gives-undefeated-riverside-best-shot-in-8-5-loss-in-piaa-class-3a-semifinals/