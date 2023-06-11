CLEARFIELD – The Life Fast Forward Board of Directors recently awarded a $500 scholarship to four local students.

Students included Camden Gormont from Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School, Sapphire Bias from Curwensville Area High School, Camie Freeman from Moshannon Valley High School and Joelee Monoskey from Philipsburg-Osceola High School.

The purpose of Life Fast Forward, a program developed and administered by the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, is to provide a career-based instruction to students throughout the area, with the potential to expand the program on a larger scale.

Life Fast Forward is designed to educate students on the variety of career paths available to them, how to achieve those careers, as well as job opportunities the local area has to offer.

Life fast Forward was created under the direction of Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce board members in 2017, achieving non-profit status in 2020.

This marks the second year the board has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors. Kim Bloom recently-retired as executive director from the Chamber after 10 years of service.

However, she will continue to be involved with the Life Fast Forward program as well as the new Entrepreneur Center, which offers startup businesses low-cost rental options to help get their dream of entrepreneurship off the ground.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Life Fast Forward program is encouraged to contact Kim Bloom at lifefastforwardinfo@gmail.com.

Anyone looking for a low-cost rental space for their start up business should contact Christy Brown at the Chamber at 814-765-7567.