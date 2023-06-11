Frank Michelini served our country in the United States Army Reserves. Name: Frank L. Michelini Born: April 18, 1934 Died: May 5, 2023 Hometown: Force, Pa. Branch: United States Army Frank Michelini served in the United States Army Reserves. He also served the community through his memberships with the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, the Bennetts Valley Lions Club, the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-frank-michelini/