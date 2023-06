Jeffrey L. “Buzz” Welsh age 59 of Lemon Road Brockway, PA; died on Tuesday June 6, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born on November 1, 1963 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of the late George and Frances Haag Welsh. On July 11, 1987 he was married to Tammy Beam and she survives. Buzz worked as a mason for […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jeffrey-l-buzz-welsh/