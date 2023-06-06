CLEARFIELD- The Central PA Mountains Food & Music Festival will be held this weekend at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Events will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday night with various specialty and ready to eat food vendors, artisans and live entertainment. Brandon Guiffre will begin entertaining the crowds at 5 p.m. and the Clairvoyants will close out the entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, vendors and music will open at Noon. The opening entertainer will be Matt Day. Heather Olson & The Silver Eagle Band will begin at 2 p.m. and the festival headliner, straight from Nashville, is recording artist Daniel E. Johnson beginning at 6 p.m.

Johnson has shared the stage with Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker and more; and is revered in media reports “as a name you should pay attention to.”

Johnson’s country music talent and songs display a wide spectrum of emotion, from good-time songs all the way to heartbreak. His EP, “All We Ever Knew” with the single, “American Hearts,” debuted at #11 on the Country iTunes Chart with over 1 million streams.

Vendors include:

Angela’s Cookies (Fresh baked cookies)

Big Mama’s Sauces (Buffalo hot sauces)

Butler’s Woodworks (Custom Woodworking)

Catalpa Lane Farms (Beef selections/full-blood Wagyu)

Country Hammer Moonshine (Flavored moonshine)

Defiant Distillery (Distillery from Huntingdon, PA)

Disobedient Spirits (Bourbon, Rye, Gin and Vodka)

Elk County Wilds (Specialty Food, beverage and snacks)

Feathers Feed (Specialty jerky and beef sticks)

Gigi’s Designs (Tumblers and Tees)

Gio’s (Famous BBQ sauces)

Golden Hill Winery (Winery from Weedville)

Good Fat Candles (Beef tallow/bees wax)

Idou Coffee (Ethically sourced coffee)

Knottywood (Hand Crafts)

Little Mountain Winery (Winery from Duke Center, PA)

Pampered Chef (Cooking utensils/kitchen items)

ReKlaimed Vines (Winery from Huntingdon, PA)

Sugar Hill Rustics (Custom Furniture)

Triple Nickel Distillery (Distiller)

Wild Poppy Sweets (Homemade Confections)

Winery at Wilcox (PA Wilds Winery)

Ready to Eat Food Vendors:

Big Papa’s Hot Dogs

Dimmick’s

Gio’s BBQ

Kent’s Monkey Bread

Steak on a Stick

Stromboli Land

The event is sponsored by CNB Bank, Visit Clearfield County, Bigfoot Country 102.1 and 101.3; Passport 98.5 and 101.7; and POP 93.1 and 95.9; Novey Recycling, the Clearfield Fair & Park Board and GANT News.

Attendees are encouraged to visit https://gantnews.com/foodmusicfest/ or the event facebook page https://www.facebook.com/centralpamountainfoodmusicfest for festival updates and announcements.