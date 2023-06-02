Plan will guide future growth and policies for the two counties

Clearfield and Elk counties announced Thursday the start of a joint county Comprehensive Plan for Clearfield County and Elk County.

The multi-municipal comprehensive plan will develop strategic goals for future economic growth and better position both counties for future federal and state funding.

A comprehensive plan establishes a framework to improve communities, projections for future conditions and trends in the planning area, and a vision that reflects the ideas and goals of the residents and stakeholders.

Pennsylvania law requires counties to update their comprehensive plans every 10 years. Clearfield County’s last comprehensive plan was developed in 2006 while Elk County’s has not been updated since 1999.

“Much has changed since Clearfield and Elk County’s last comprehensive plan. It’s important to look to the future with intention and evolve and grow with the changing times,” said Jodi Brennan, Clearfield County Planning director.

“Our counties are excited to work together on a robust comprehensive plan to improve the well-being and quality of life for all our communities.”

The intermunicipal collaboration on the comprehensive plan, known as the Clearfield/Elk Counties Joint Comprehensive Plan will foster dialogue between municipal officials, guide decision-making, and be a significantly more efficient approach to the planning process.

County officials will engage the public at various stages of the project through public meetings and a public survey.

The public will have opportunities to participate and share feedback on various topics that the comprehensive plan will address including transportation, infrastructure, the environment, land use and housing.

All opportunities for participating in the planning process will be posted on the North Central, Clearfield County and Elk County Web sites.

“Identifying the needs of the communities will help to inform the final plan,” said Tracy Gerber, Elk County Planning Department director.

“This joint comprehensive plan will serve as a blueprint for our counties’ goals and objectives for years to come.”

The comprehensive plan process, funded in part by a grant from the US Department of Transportation and administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, began in March and will be complete by December 2023.

For more information on the comprehensive plan and to provide input, visit https://clearfieldelkcomp-northcentral.hub.arcgis.com/ or contact either of the county planning department offices.