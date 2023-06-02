CLEARFIELD – On Saturday, June 3, Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County will partner with Revived & Company’s Old Schoolhouse Spring Market to host its annual community event.

The event will celebrate those touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change.

Event organizers are inviting the community to attend at Revived & Company, located at 410 Shaw St., Lower Parking Lot, Clearfield.

Relay For Life is excited to partner with Revived & Company’s Old Schoolhouse Spring Market to bring a combined festival-style event, which will take place from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Parking will be at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds with a free shuttle service available, from 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Handicap parking will be available at Revived & Company via the Shaw Street entrance.

The opening ceremony is set to begin at 10:15 a.m. Mike Krach will perform the national anthem while local Boy Scout Troop 9 presents the colors.

Clearfield Borough Mayor, Mason Strouse will be the guest speaker for the opening ceremony. Participating teams and sponsors will also be recognized.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the antique and artisan outdoor market will be open for shopping.

This market will boast items from a locally-sourced goat farm to hand crafted home décor, primitives and even flower beds made from antique furniture.

Fresh flowers from a local greenhouse and a cotton candy/vintage style candy tent will also be set up. The shop inside the 100-year-old schoolhouse will also be open with its 55-plus local antique and artisan wares for sale.

Joe Quick, an American country music artist from Central PA, will entertain event attendees beginning at 11 a.m. Quick’s playlist includes original music mixed with new hits from today’s hottest country music artists.

Local martial arts studio, The DOJO, will present a demonstration of their talents at 12:15 p.m. Beginning at 4:45 p.m., Nostalgia will take the stage.

Nostalgia is a local five-piece band composed of trumpet, trombone, sax, piano and drums who plays crowd favorites from the 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s.

Their performance will pause for the survivor ceremony and then continue following the survivor ceremony.

A Survivor and Caregiver Reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a Survivor Ceremony to follow at 6 p.m.

Bill Gable will be the guest speaker during the Survivor Ceremony. The American Cancer Society recognizes an individual as a cancer survivor the moment they receive their cancer diagnosis.

For more information or to register for the survivor ceremony please call the local ACS office at 814-762-6204.

Beginning at dusk, luminaria bags will be transformed and illuminated. A Luminaria Ceremony will take place at 8 p.m.

Each luminaria is personalized with a name, photo, message or drawing in memory or honor of an individual who has been affected by cancer.

Luminaria bags will be sold during the event at the luminaria tent or can be purchased in advance by calling the local ACS office.

Food vendors including The Country Butcher, Ice House Cafe, Paulie & Co Ice Cream Truck and Stromboli Land will be serving a variety of delicious foods and treats from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

DJ services will be provided throughout the event by Shawn Tischler and Winters Sound.

The Relay For Life movement continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event with 2.5 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer.

Funds raised through Relay For Life directly support breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to life-saving screenings and much more.

Though Relay For Life may look different than it has in the past, event organizers emphasize their passion and commitment remains the same.

To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org/cccmv.