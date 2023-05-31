CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Education Association recently organized a fund-raiser to benefit eight local organizations that support students and their families in the Clearfield Area School District.

Called Casual for a Cause, the fund-raiser invited Clearfield Area School District faculty, staff and administrators to contribute to each cause in exchange for dressing casually one Friday a month during the school year.

The event raised $8,570, which was divided among the eight local organizations. The fund-raiser was coordinated by the CEA Community Outreach Committee.

Shown presenting the $1,071 check to Teresa Guaglianone, third from left, of the Clearfield Children’s Aid Society Youth Mentoring program are, from left: Mandy Wolfel, Tristan McGuire, Mary Rose, Bethany Baughman and Michele Moyer, members of the CEA Community Outreach Committee.