CLEARFIELD – St. Francis Catholic School, located in Clearfield, has been honored with the SupportMusic Merit Award from The NAMM Foundation for the third straight year for its outstanding commitment to music education.

The SupportMusic Merit Award is the equivalent to the Best Communities in Music Education award that is given out to outstanding school districts by NAMM.

This year, St. Francis was one of 78 schools in the nation to receive this prestigious honor.

To qualify for the SupportMusic Merit Award, St. Francis answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

“I am so humbled and honored to lead the music program here at St. Francis,” states Jennifer Sproull, music teacher.

“Not only do we have an awesome school, but we have an amazing music curriculum here as well. The students have the opportunity to begin our instrumental music program in fourth grade, and last year, we had well over 75 percent of our fourth-graders join band for the 2022-23 school year—which tripled our band program.

“We are on track for next year to have approximately the same numbers, and I look forward to introducing a whole new group of fourth-graders to the joy of playing an instrument.”

Sproull added: “As part of our curriculum, our students learn recorders, bucket drumming, ukuleles and guitar, as well as be able to perform on classroom instruments.

“The students not only learn to play these instruments in their general music class, but [also] perform what they’ve learned at the Christmas and Spring Concerts each year.

“Our students receive a well-rounded education here at St. Francis, learning music theory, music history, vocal music and instrumental music.

“We participate in PA Music Educator (PMEA) sponsored elementary events such as Band Fest and Chorus Fest, and numerous students have received recognition for their participation in those events.

“We have so many students at St. Francis who not only share their talents at school and at weekly Masses, but they also audition to perform in local theatre companies such as CAST.

“We are truly blessed to have such talented and hard-working students here at St. Francis.”

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 15,000 member companies and individual professionals.

The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.

For more information about The NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.