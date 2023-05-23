CLEARFIELD – A Johnsonburg man was sentenced to state prison Monday after pleading guilty to drug delivery resulting in death charges in relation to the drug overdose of a DuBois man.

Codi Allen Hummel, 30, was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to serve four to 25 years in prison, along with 12 months re-entry probation.

Prior to sentencing, he apologized to the victim’s family noting that the victim had been his best friend since childhood.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 24, 2021, family members of the victim became concerned after he did not reply to their messages and was not keeping to his usual routine.

One of them got into his locked home and found the victim who was already cold, lying on the bathroom floor.

The victim’s mother told police she last spoke to him on Sept. 22, 2021. She explained that he doesn’t drive and she takes him everywhere, but she hadn’t taken him anywhere in the previous week.

Because she lives nearby, she was able to report that the only person she saw at the residence was Hummel.

Police found a cell phone and a piece of tin foil with burn marks on it, next to a straw on a nearby countertop. Floating in the toilet was a white stamp bag with a powdery substance still inside.

“It appeared that (the victim) may have snorted the contents of the stamp bag,” the officer noted in the criminal complaint.

An autopsy revealed that the victim died from a Fentanyl overdose and a lab determined the stamp bag contained both heroin and Fentanyl, according to the report.

Investigators say they found messages on the phone from the victim to Hummel, setting up a drug purchase and saw a payment made to Hummel for $50 on Sept. 22, 2021.

Other messages and payments for the purchase of drugs were also reportedly found on the phone, but none of these messages were from anyone else.