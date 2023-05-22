WOODLAND – Clearfield-based state police have identified the body that was discovered earlier this month along Interstate 80 in Woodland, Clearfield County.

The body, which was found Tuesday, May 2 in a wooded area along I-80, was identified Monday afternoon as Ivana Meandzija of Utah, according to WJAC-TV.

At approximately 10:25 a.m. May 2, state police say a construction worker discovered the body between Hoopup Road and I-80 west 123 off-ramp.

The cause of Meandzija’s death remains under investigation, according to the report. This incident involves the Troop C Major Case Team and the lead investigator is Trooper David Patrick.