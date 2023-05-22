CLEARFIELD – The Chi Rho Singers will present an evening of music on Thursday, May 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, at 7 p.m.

This choir of the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church is comprised entirely of clergy, including Trinity’s Pastor TJ McCabe and Pastor Dave McElwee from West Side United Methodist Church.

The concert is a celebration of God’s love through both contemporary and traditional music. The concert is free and open to the public. A love offering will be received.

For more information, call the Trinity church office at 814-765-9222.