Donna J. Gardner, 88, DuBois, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born January 16, 1935, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Clair S. and Elsie P. (Craft) Elder. On December 28, 1974, she married William H. Gardner in DuBois. He preceded her in death on September 26, 1985. In 1953, Donna graduated […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/donna-j-gardner/