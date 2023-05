George T. Neilson, Age 91 of DuBois, PA died Friday, May 19, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. Born on August 11, 1931 in Akron, OH, he was the son of the late Peter H. & Lena A. (Gearhart) Neilson. On February 20, 1960, he married Laurinda J. Schmuck Neilson. She preceded him in death on , […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/george-t-neilson/