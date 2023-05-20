by Braylon Obleman

HYDE — The Clearfield Lady Bison wrapped up the regular season at home on Friday afternoon.

Clearfield took the field at a 4:30 start time, where they were victorious despite three starters unavailable due to a school function, taking care of the Bradford Lady Owls with a nail biting 2-1 win.

To begin the game, both teams escaped without allowing a run in the first inning.

The offensive action would begin in the bottom of the second, when Clearfield’s Eve Siegel connected for a line drive single up the middle, before taking second on a wild pitch. The very next at bat, Ava Lynch hit a single, scoring Siegel, to give the Bison a 1-0 lead.

The next half inning, Bradford’s offense would retaliate. Brown reached first despite being struck out, reaching on a dropped third strike that made it to the backstop. The Owls would capitalize on the passed ball from Clearfield, when Benson got a hold of a full count pitch for an RBI double, making the score even at one.

The Bison took the lead back in the bottom of the third. Haley Billotte laced a double and stole third before she was plated on a sacrifice fly to deep left field from Aevril Hayward, giving Clearfield a 2-1 lead.

While both teams offenses were scoreless the next several innings, Bradford’s Craig and Cornelios would both reach on singles in the top of the 4th, but they were both left on base.

With both teams holding it down defensively, the score remained the same headed into the seventh and final inning.

Jackson of the Owls nailed a one out double down the line in right to put the tying run on second. Deming would then hit a two out single to right-field, where the ball was fielded and thrown in by Siegel, cut off by Billotte before the runner was tagged out by Alexus Green at the plate, ending the game with a 9-3-2 bang-banger and with the Lady Bison taking the win 2-1.

Alaina Fedder scattered seven hits, walked none, and had five strikeouts in picking up her ninth win of the year. There were no errors nor walks in the well played game.

The lady Bison finish the regular season at 9-11 and will play in the District 9 AAAA Championship game on Monday May 29 at Heindl Filed in DuBois against top-seeded St. Marys.

Bradford 001 000 0 1 7 0

Clearfield 011 000 x 2 5 0

BRADFORD — 1

SS Deming 4020, CF Benson 3011, 2B Persichini 3000, 3B Dougherty 3000, C Johnson 3010, RF Craig 3010, P Cornelius 3010, 1B Jackson 3010, LF Brown 3100. TOTALS 28 AB, 1 R, 7 H, 1 RBI

CLEARFIELD — 2

1B Haley Billotte 3110, SS Aevril Hayward 2000, P Alaina Fedder 3010, C Alexus Green 3010, RF 3110, CF Madi McBride 2000, LF Ava Lynch 2011, DP Lucy Norris 2000, 3B Alaina Moore 2000, 2B/flex Paige Houser 2000. TOTALS 22 AB, 2 R, 5 H, 2 RBI

E – None. 2B – Benson, Jackson; Billotte. SF – Hayward. SB – Billotte, Houser.

PITCHING

Cornelius (L) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Fedder (W, 9-10) 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K