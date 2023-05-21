REYNOLDSVILLE – Jeff Tech’s May Student of the Month is Michael Coleman, who is a sophomore in the Diesel Mechanics program.

Michael comes to Jeff Tech from his home school, the Punxsutawney Area School District. Michael is active with the Oliver Township Fire Company.

In his free time, he likes to hunt, fish and help with activities at the firehall. Michael currently works at Fetterhoff Remodeling and Construction.

He plans to stay in the Punxsutawney area after school and find a job as a mechanic. Michael is the son of Mike Coleman of Punxsutawney.