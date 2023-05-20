CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Digital Media student, Jacob Irwin, received an honorable mention in this year’s Career & Technical Education Month-NASA HUNCH student video challenge for his video titled “NASA (From My Perspective).”

The HUNCH video challenge serves as an avenue for media students to utilize their interest and knowledge of media production to learn more about NASA’s mission, and develop innovative, educational videos to inspire and educate the next generation of explorers about NASA’s missions and STEM careers needed to accomplish these missions.

The theme for this year’s challenge was “What is the Purpose of NASA?” Winning videos can be viewed at https://www.acteonline.org/cte-month-nasa-hunch-winners/

CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call at 814-765-5308.