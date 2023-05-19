CLEARFIELD – Fire Chief Andrew Smith, along with other members of the Clearfield Fire Department, approached borough council Thursday about helping the department purchase a used aerial truck.

Last month, council discussed the possibility of acquiring a used aerial truck for the fire department and gave Smith the go ahead to visit Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus, a company out of Illinois that deals in used fire apparatuses.

Smith went out to Illinois to look at a 2015 Pierce Arrow XT, which, according to Smith, is very different from the aerial truck that the fire department has at the current time.

The ladder is rear-mounted as opposed to mid-mounted like the current truck, and it doesn’t have a bucket like the current truck.

Additionally, it is a bit taller than the current truck, which would mean there would have to be a slight modification done to one of the bay doors of the fire house.

Smith is awaiting quotes for the work to be done on the bay door. The cost of the fire truck would be $750,000, but the fire department does believe that they might be able to get the company to drop the price to $725,000.

This purchase would be a year away but would require a 25 percent down payment of an estimated $187,000.

The fire department would look into state and federal grants, fund raise, as well as sell the current aerial that they have to make the purchase, and asked for some help from the borough as well.

Council Vice President Steve Livergood suggested they move forward pending what is received from the grants and pending Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III looking over the information as well.

Todd Kling, Street Department foreman, reported that pre-construction for the Tyler Avenue project will be started within two weeks.

Bids for paving were also opened. Grannas Brothers bid $103,648.80 for stone and asphalt, Enterprise bid $100,269.65, Glenn O. Hawbaker bid $99,599 and HRI bid $108,260. Council voted to accept the Hawbaker bid pending solicitor approval.

Residents who need mulch are encouraged to take some from the compost site at no cost. Interested residents can either help themselves or call the borough office and inquire about a good time to pick mulch up.

Residents are also encouraged to be mindful of what they drop off at the compost site. Residents can and will be fined for illegal dumping.

Mayor Mason Strouse would also like to remind all residents driving around downtown Clearfield that since the weather is nicer, more children are out playing and riding their bikes.

All residents are encouraged to be cautious and mindful of children and adult pedestrians.

The following matters were approved by council under public safety: