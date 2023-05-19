BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Borough Police have confirmed that Trevor Peterson has been found dead. According to Brookville Borough Police Chief Vince Markle, Peterson’s body and Jeep were found in Clear Creek State Park near Cook Forest State Park on Friday afternoon (May 19). “State Police are in charge the investigation,” said Markle. “But, I can tell you they […]

