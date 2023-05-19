JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Douglas Poole, formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced to up to 180 years in prison by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on May 12 on multiple charges of Rape, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault and other related sexual assault charges. Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced that […]

