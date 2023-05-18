The DuBois Brewing Company Farm was located off Route 322 east in Luthersburg.

In the early 1900’s, this rural farm was a tourist sight. During the weekends, dozens of area visitors toured the farm by horse and buggy to see the operations.

The R.W. Moore estate sold the farm to DuBois Brewing Company in July 1911. Frank Hahne Sr. (1856-1932), owner of DuBois Brewery, bred horses and cattle on the farm and had a splendid orchard.

Mr. Hahne was a native of Germany immigrating to America in 1875. After moving to various locations in the Midwest, he eventually settled in DuBois in 1896 with hopes of establishing a brewery. DuBois attracted Hahne due to the area’s clean water.

In 1932, Frank Hahne Sr. passed away leaving his operations to two of his children to manage, Frank Jr. and Marie.

In 1946, the farm was sold to the Milton Hartzfeld family and then eventually to Crescent Brick Company.

Today the buildings are all gone, and the land has been strip-mined. The field now flourishes with central Pennsylvania wildlife.