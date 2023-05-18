CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors held its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Lawrence Recreation Park Board Member Ron Porter reported that the football goal posts had been repaired and new batting cage netting had been acquired with the help of the township.

Supervisor Brian Collins mentioned that the Rec Park board would like to plant some more trees in the park near the back of the baseball field.

The cost of the trees would be around $1,900 and he suggested that the township pay half of the cost. He also suggested that the township help with cement slabs for benches at the dog park.

Following discussion, the board approved to help pay for half the cost of the trees, as well as to help with the cement slabs for the benches.

It was noted that the Rec Park board is also looking into installing vending machines near the baseball field as well.

In other business Tuesday, the supervisors approved the land development plan with Village Road Partners as well as Kennedy Storage Sheds.

Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder also reminded residents that she will be sending out letters if grass is not below 10 inches and residents are also encouraged to please keep their lawn clippings off of roadways.

It was also reported that $1,800 will be going to each fire department in Lawrence Township thanks to the Amusement Tax.

Residents are also advised that Dairy Lane, Scribbers Road and Lick Run Road will be closed as the road crew does maintenance.

Residents are also strongly encouraged to make sure that they are using the compost site properly and are not illegally dumping on the property.

There is the same issue with the dumpsters at the Lawrence Rec Park as well. If a resident is caught, they will be fined.

Tuesday’s meeting was marked as Secretary/Treasurer Barb Shaffner’s final meeting. After 22 years, she is retiring.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner thanked her for many years with the township and all supervisors wished her well. A retirement party will be held at the end of this month for her as well as a member of the road crew.

Finally, the supervisors approved to purchase a license for Adobe Acrobat Pro at the cost of $287.88/year.

This will be incorporated with the Lawrence Township Web site so permits will be fillable online.

A brief discussion was held about being able to take online payments on the Web site, as well.