BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Trevor Peterson, owner of C&O Deli and Seafood in Brookville, has been reported missing by his wife. Peterson was last seen today (Thursday, May 18) between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. at the deli. His iPhone and Apple Watch were found in his office. Peterson’s wife, Katie Peterson, told exploreJeffersonPA.com that she believes he voluntarily drove […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-updt-brookville-business-owner-trevor-peterson-reported-missing/