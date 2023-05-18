DUBOIS — The Clearfield Lady Bison, who shut out District 9 rival Punxsutawney on Tuesday, had the tables turned on them Thursday as they were shut out 4-0 by the red-hot Lady Beavers of DuBois.

Dubois’ 11th win in a row closed out a 14-3 regular season, while Clearfield lost their chance at finishing at .500 as they dropped to 8-11 with one game left to play before the playoffs begin.

DuBois ace Ava Baronick limited Clearfield to three hits, two by Aevril Hayward and one by Alaina Fedder, only walked one and struck out six. Fedder wasn’t far behind in the circle, allowing six hits, while also walking one and striking out five.

DuBois plated all that they needed by scoring single runs in the first and second innings, and then added valuable insurance with two runs in the fifth inning.

The Lady Bison host Bradford Friday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex in their regular season finale.

Clearfield will then play in the District 9 AAAA Championship game on Monday May 29 at Heindl Field in DuBois against the top-seeded St. Marys Lady Dutch.

Clearfield 000 000 0 0 3 2

DuBois 110 020 x 4 6 0

CLEARFIELD — 0

SS Ruby Singleton 3000, CF Aevril Hayward 3020, P Alaina Fedder 2010, RF Alexus Green 3000, DP Eve Siegel 3000, 3B Sam Campolong 2000, LF Madi McBride 2000, 2B Paige Houser 2000, 1B Haley Billotte 2000, C/flex Anna Twigg 0000. TOTALS 22 AB, 0 R, 3 H , 0 RBI

DUBOIS — 4

CF Gulvas 3220, LF Reed 2100, C Hale 3001, 3B Pfeufer 2011, P Baronick 3010, SS Lander 3000, 1B Delp 3021, DP Estrada 3000, 2B Runyon 3000. TOTALS 25 AB, 4 R, 6 H, 3 RBI

E – Campolong – 2. 2B – Gulvas – 2, Baronick. SF – Pfeufer. CS – Hayward.

PITCHING

Fedder (L, 8-10) 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Baronick (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K