CLEARFIELD – The Curwensville Select Choir will have a public performances Wednesday, May 17, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield, located at 119 N. Second St., in downtown Clearfield.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the choir.

The Curwensville Select Choir is one of three auditioned extracurricular chamber ensembles offered through the district.

It is made up of members from the Senior-High choir and usually is around 16 to 20 singers in size.

The choir meets after school once a week and performs multiple times throughout the year in the Curwensville community and beyond.

Several members of the choir are often at the top of their academic class and participate in festivals offered through PMEA, take lead roles in the annual musical and are considered leaders within the music department.

Musical selections often comprise a variety of historical periods, styles, composers and are dominantly unaccompanied.

If you wish to host the Select Choir for a program in the coming years, please e-mail the instructor, Mr. Jacob Mandell, at jmandell@curwensville.org.