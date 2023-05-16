CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Blue Mass Committee announced today that the 2023 Clearfield County Blue Mass is scheduled for Sunday, May 21, 2023, at noon at St. Francis Catholic Church in Clearfield.

The Blue Mass is celebrated annually throughout the United States in Catholic Churches for law enforcement officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, and EMS personnel. The color blue relates to the blue-colored uniforms predominantly used by those in public services. The Blue Mass, even though in a Catholic Church, is an opportunity for all faiths to gather together as a community to show gratitude for these public servants and pray for their safety.

All public safety personnel are invited at attend and formal dress/uniform is requested. Seating preference will be given to those in public safety. The general public is welcome to attend.

There will be a luncheon for all those in public service following the Mass in the St. Francis School cafeteria.