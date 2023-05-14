CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association presented a $500 Scholarship to Cheyanne Higgins.

Cheyanne is currently enrolled in the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s full-time Practical Nursing Program.

The scholarship, which was established by the CHSN Alumni, was awarded to a student with a strong GPA, satisfactory attendance, recommendation letters, and completion of their Nursing Philosophy essay.

The Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing closed in 1969 and the Alumni Association has worked to ensure future nurses would be able to continue their education.

Pictured from left are Tonya Saggese, Nursing Program director; Eleanor Bodle, representing the Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association; and Higgins.

The CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call at 814-765-5308.