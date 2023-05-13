CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association presented a $1,000 scholarship, in memory of Leroy J. and Charlotte Disshon, to Tiffany Nichols.

Tiffany is currently enrolled in the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s full-time Practical Nursing Program.

The scholarship, which was established in memory of Leroy J. and Charlotte Disshon, was awarded to a student with a strong GPA, satisfactory attendance, recommendation letters, and completion of their Nursing Philosophy essay.

Pictured, from left, are Tonya Saggese, Nursing Program director; Eleanor Bodle, representing the Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association; and Nichols.

