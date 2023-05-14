GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club will hold its annual chicken barbecue at the Grampian Community Park on Thursday, June 22 during the Grampian Days Homecoming.

The meal will be served as take-out only. Picnic tables are available at the park for your convenience. Meals will be served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Adult portions are $12 each while child portions are $6 each. Tickets are presale only; orders must be made by Tuesday, June 13. Only a limited number of tickets are available.

There will be no tickets sold at the event. Tickets can be purchased at Dimmick’s Auto Repair, Bells Landing, or from Grampian Lions Club members.

The meal will include: barbecue chicken, a baked potato, baked beans, a dinner roll and drink. The chicken will be cooked over an outdoor pit with a special club barbecue sauce recipe.

Please come and enjoy this meal and support the club as well as the Grampian Days Homecoming. Immediately following the barbecue, the 2023 Citizen of the Year will be announced.

For more information, please call Jim at 814-277-6841 or Kirk at 814-236-3755.