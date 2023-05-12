CLEARFIELD – Moshannon Valley School District Superintendent John W. Zesiger has issued a statement concerning today’s MVSD bus accident.

“Today, our Career and Technology Center school bus was involved in an accident with several other vehicles near the Career and Technology Center in Clearfield.

“We are thankful that no one involved was injured. The nursing staff at the CTC evaluated all students as a precaution. Counselors were also on hand to support students.

“At this time, we do not have any definitive information on the cause of the accident. Both Moshannon Valley and Fullington Bus Company are cooperating with the investigation.

“There were approximately 16 students and one adult on the bus, in addition to the bus driver.

Moshannon Valley would like to thank our paraprofessional, Ashley Brown for her quick reaction while on the bus.

“We appreciate the nursing staff at the CTC, Clearfield EMS personnel, Clearfield Regional police, Fullington Bus Company staff, CCCTC Director Fred Redden and Clearfield Area School District Superintendent Terry Struble, who all arrived on-scene immediately following the accident to support our students until our administration was able to arrive at the school.

“All of the families whose children were involved have been notified. If any of the students involved need additional support, please contact the district.”