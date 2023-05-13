Under the direction of Mr. Adam Brooks, the Elk County Council on the Arts Summer Theater Camp will present Disney’s Frozen, JR.

The spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for young performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation.

Do you want to build a snowman? You’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time!

Join Anna, Elsa and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie and the real meaning of true love.

Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production.

With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen JR. is sure to melt your heart!

Summer Theater Camp is a week-long experience for youth entering grade 3 in the fall of 2023, through this spring’s graduating seniors.

Camp will be held Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23 at the St. Marys Area High School.

Students interested in participating in Summer Theater Camp should register before end of day Friday, June 3. Auditions for lead parts will be held Thursday, May 11 at the St. Marys Area High School Carpin Auditorium.

The public is welcome to join us for the performance of Disney’s Frozen, JR. on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. at the St. Marys Area High School Carpin Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free. Donations at the door are appreciated but not required.

For more information and to register for Summer Theater Camp visit: eccota.com/news-events/STC2023.

The Elk County Council on the Arts is a 501(c) non-profit organization founded in 1984 as a center for the development of arts and culture in Elk County.

ECCOTA provides a variety of opportunities to participate in the arts for the area’s residents. Classes and workshops for adults and children are offered including an annual summer youth theater camp. New programs and exhibits are held regularly.

For more information, please contact Sara Frank, executive director, at sara@eccota.com or 814-772-7051.