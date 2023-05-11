Story by Rusty McCracken

CURWENSVILLE – In non-league softball action on Thursday, Curwensville showed visiting Penns Manor no small kindness by treating the Comets to a 9-0 shutout. What’s more, freshman pitcher Addison Siple carved up the bats with her fourth no-hitter of the season while striking out a career high 18 and walking just one batter. To date, Siple has struck out 184 batters with four games left in the regular season.

Penns Manor could manage only two base-runners in the contest as Siple’s walk and a hit batsman were all that kept her from recording a second perfect game this week. Meanwhile, the Lady Tide was able to take advantage of some timely hits and miscues to lift its season record to 9-7. Penns Manor falls to 3-15.

The Lady Tide offense posted three runs in the bottom of the first as the bases were loaded with Addisons – Butler reached on an error, Warren singled, and Siple walked. Addison Butler scored the first run when she stole home. Addison Warren, after moving to third, scored on a wild pitch. And, Jenna McCartney (running for Addison Siple) scored on a Teagan Harzinski single for the 3-0 start.

The Tide bats fell silent until the fifth inning when Warren led off with a walk and scampered home moments later on a Siple double. Shyanne Rudy followed with a single, and a double steal again allowed McCartney to score for Siple. Harzinski and Natalie Wischuck reached base on consecutive errors to allow Rudy to score. After the first out pushed Harzinski to third, Ava Hainsey’s ground out plated Harzinski for the 7-0 lead.

The Tide scoring ended in the sixth as once again, the top of the line-up got all A’s. Butler, Warren, and Siple all singled which allowed two runs to score with the help of a wild pitch during Siple’s at bat.

Warren, Siple, and Harzinski all turned in multiple hits for the home team with Butler, Rudy, and Ava Olosky each collecting singles in the game.

Curwensville will travel to North Star for a double-header starting at 11 AM on Saturday.

Score by Innings

R H E

Penns Manor 000 000 1 0 0 3

Curwensville 300 042 x 9 9 0

PENNS MANOR – 0

(SS) Sidnee Hrubochack 3 0 0 0, (C) Alyssa Altemus 3 0 0 0, (1B) Sarah Stiteler 2 0 0 0, (CF) Kate Hnatko 3 0 0 0, (P) Allison Rhea 3 0 0 0, (2B) Morgan Jioio 2 0 0 0, (3B) Macey Pegg 1 0 0 0, (LF) Allison Stiteler 2 0 0 0, (RF) Summer Fennell 2 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 21, R 0, H 0, RBI 0.

CURWENSVILLE – 9

(C) Addison Butler 4 2 1 0, (RF) Addison Warren 2 3 2 0, (P) Addison Siple 3 0 2 3, (CR) Jenna McCartney 0 0 0 0, (PR) Caitlynn Irwin 0 0 0 0, (SS) Shyanne Rudy 4 1 1 0, (1B) Teagan Harzinski 4 1 2 1, (2B) Natalie Wischuck 3 0 0 0, (CF) Ava Olosky 4 0 1 0, (3B) Ava Hainsey 4 0 0 1, (DP) Sydney Simcox 2 0 0 0, (LF/Flex) Kaylie Shaw 0 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 30, R 9, H 9, RBI 5.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Penns Manor – L – Rhea 6 9 9 6 6 5 6

Curwensville – W – Siple 7 0 0 0 18 1 0

Batting

2B – Curwensville: Siple. SB – Curwensville: Rudy, Wischuck, Siple, Warren, McCartney, Butler. HBP – Penns Manor: Stiteler. E – Penns Manor: Hrubochack, Jioio 2.

2023 Schedule final overall ICC

March score record record

20 W @ Brockway 21-0 1-0

28 L @GLENDALE 2-1 1-1 0-1

30 W WILLIAMSBURG 7-0 2-1 1-1

April

4 W BELLWOOD-ANTIS 6-4 3-1 2-1

6 W @ Penns Manor 9-1 4-1

11 L @ West Branch 9-3 4-2 2-2

13 L @ Mount Union 5-3 4-3 2-3

17 W @ Purchase Line 17-1 5-3

20 L JUNIATA VALLEY 2-1 5-4 2-4

25 L GLENDALE 13-0 5-5 2-5

27 W @Williamsburg 11-0 6-5 3-5

May

5 L WEST BRANCH 1-0 6-6 3-6

6 W @ Bellwood-Antis 13-0 7-6 4-6

8 W MOSHANNON VALLEY 15-0 8-6 5-6

9 L MOUNT UNION 2-0 8-7 5-7

11 W PENNS MANOR 9-0 9-7 6-7

13 @North Star 11:00

15 @ Juniata Valley

16 @ Moshannon Valley

All game-times 4:30 unless otherwise noted.