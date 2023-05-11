Story by Braylon Obleman

CLEARFIELD — Clearfield baseball hosted the Phillipsburg-Osceola Mounties on Thursday. The Bison were able to avenge their 10-5 loss earlier in the season with a 5-4 victory in walk-off fashion. Coach Lansberry and his squad improved to 6-10, while the Mounties picked up their fifth loss of the season dropping to 12-5

Craig Mays was on the hill for Clearfield. Mays threw his best game of the season allowing just four runs in a complete game victory. This was his second career complete game in his 10 total appearances. Phillipsburg had senior Denny Prestash on the mound, he too had a solid outing allowing four runs in six and a third.

Neither team was able to put a run on the board during the first inning of play. The top of the second inning began with two straight singles from Denny Prestash and Jamey Massung, before Prestash scored on an RBI double from Brandon Hahn, making the score 1-0. The same inning, an error in left allowed Phillipsburg to double the lead at 2-0. The bottom of the second saw the Bison leave two on base, being left scoreless again.

Mays gave his offense a boost with an opposite field single to begin the bottom of the third, a two base error allowed Craig to reach third safely. With the order reversing back to the top, leadoff hitter Morgen Billotte hit an RBI groundout to the second baseman, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

In the top of the fourth, Brandon Hahn reached base on a single, followed by a rope to the left field fence by Justin Ivcic, but he was thrown out by the shortstop Anthony Lopez while retreating to first base.

Will Domico picked up a single and a stolen base in the bottom of the fourth, but the Bison could not capitalize on the runner in scoring position.

Mays was tested after being hit around a bit in the top of the fifth. An error, stolen base, and a fielder’s choice allowed Phillipsburg lead off base runner to reach third, who was later driven in on an RBI single from Parker Lamb which made the score 3-1 Clearfield was able to limit the damage after Hunter Rumsky turned a 5-4 double play on a sharp line drive catch at third.

The Bison retaliated with a two run fifth inning with an RBI walk from Hayvin Bumbarger, along with an RBI single from Cole Bloom. In the top of the sixth, Mays and his defense behind him were tested yet again. An RBI groundout from Sam McDonald gave the Mounties a 4-3 lead

The bottom of the sixth and the top of the seventh both saw no runs.

The bottom of the seventh and final inning began at the two-spot in the order. After getting the first batter, Prestash issued a walk to Hunter Rumsky, before he was pulled and Aidan Minarchick came on in relief. A solid at bat for Hayvin Bumbarger ended in a hard hit single, he was then pinch ran for by Elijah Quick. Cole Bloom came to the dish and roped a ball to right field, scoring Rumsky from second and the speed of Quick allowed him to score the game winning run, and give Clearfield the 5-4 walk-offvictory.

The Bison begin the last week of the regular season with a game at Curwensville on Monday.

Philipsburg-Osceola 020 011 0 4 8 3

Clearfield 001 020 2 5 8 1

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA — 4

C Gutskey 3110, CF DeSimone 3000, 3B Wildman 4000, P Minarchick 0000, SS Lamb 4011, P/LF Prestash 3010, 1B Massung 3110, LF/RF Hahn 3131, 3B Peterson 2010, 2B McDonald 3002. TOTALS 28 AB, 4 R, 8 H, 4 RBI

CLEARFIELD — 5

CF Morgen Billotte 4111, SS Anthony Lopez 4110, 3B Hunter Rumsky 3100, 1B Hayvin Bumbarger 3010, PR Elijah Quick 0100, C Cole Bloom 4023, RF Will Domico 3020, DH Christian Welker 2000, 2B Braison Patrick 0000, LF Kam Kushner 2000, LF Matt Irvin 1000, P Craig Mays 2110. TOTALS 28 AB, 5 R, 8 H, 5 RBI

E – Wildman – 2, Emigh; Patrick. 2B – Hahn. 3B – Bloom. SB – Gustkey, Lamb; Domico.

PITCHING

Prestash 6.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Minarchick (L) 0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

BISON SCOREBOARD

Date Opponent Score Record

3/27 BELLEFONTE 2 – 13 0 – 1

3/30 HOLLIDAYSBURG 5 – 15 0 – 2

4/03 @ Tyrone 3 – 4 0 – 3

4/06 @ Bald Eagle Area 2 – 12 0 – 4

4/10 @ Huntingdon 3 – 0 1 – 4

4/11 ST. MARYS 12 – 7 2 – 4

4/13 PENNS VALLEY 6 – 7 2 – 5

4/17 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 5 – 10 2 – 6

4/20 @ Bellefonte 0 – 4 2 – 7

4/21 @ Brookville forfeit 3 – 7

4/24 BRADFORD 12 – 1 4 – 7

4/25 @ Hollidaysburg 1 – 11 4 – 8

4/27 TYRONE 0 – 8 4 – 9

5/02 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 4 – 9

5/05 HUNTINGDON ppd. 4 – 9

5/09 @ Penns Valley 12 – 4 5 – 9

5/10 BALD EAGLE AREA 0 – 5 5 – 10

5/11 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 5 – 4 6 – 10

5/15 @ Curwensville

5/16 @ Punxsutawney

5/18 DUBOIS