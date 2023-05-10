GANT News recently conducted a questionnaire with the three Republican candidates for the office of Clearfield County Commissioner.

All three candidates—John A. Sobel, Mary Tatum and Tim J. Winters—responded by deadline.

The purpose of this questionnaire is so that voters can use candidate responses to gauge the views, experience and knowledge of the candidates for the office of Clearfield County Commissioner.

Candidates were not limited in their responses; thorough responses were strongly encouraged.

Pictured, from left, are: Republican candidates for Clearfield County Commissioner, John A. Sobel, Mary Tatum and Tim J. Winters. (Photos were provided by the candidates)

Please provide a biographical narrative.

Sobel: I am a life-long resident of Clearfield County. I am a graduate of Vanderbilt University as well as the Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law. My service as commissioner began in 2008 and I have also been practicing law since 1980. My volunteer activities include service as a board director of the following: the Clearfield YMCA, the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library and the Bilger’s Rocks Association. I am also an elder at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield. I am a resident of Lawrence Township and am the father of a daughter, Johnna, who resides in Penfield and teaches third grade at the Clearfield Area Elementary School. Finally, I serve as solicitor for several small municipalities in the county and serve on numerous boards as the County Commissioner representative such as the Clearly Ahead Board as well as Recreation and Tourism.

Tatum: I grew up in Coalport and am the daughter of retired Department of Corrections Quehanna Boot Camp Commander Henry “Hank” Tatum and Charlotte Tatum, a retired Department of Corrections Registered Nurse. I graduated from Glendale Junior-Senior High School in 2002. While there, I played soccer for AYSO and participated in band, chorus and various clubs at my alma mater. I’m a life-long member of St. Basil’s, the Great Catholic Church in Coalport, where I enjoy singing in the church choir. I currently serve as the Glendale Industrial Development Association (GIDA) president. I am a proud and active member in improving the communities in the southern part of the county. Throughout the years, I have earned many titles, the most important to me are mother, daughter, wife, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, granddaughter, friend, scholar and most recently, public servant. I have spent the majority of my career working in the social services field, where I helped individuals meet goals, connect to services and find access to solutions. I spent years working in after-school programs (to all the Project SUCCESS & SOAR kids from Harmony—you’re amazing!), adoption programs and mental health services and spent over seven years of my career as the director of the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County. At the CAC, I work directly with Clearfield County’s Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) during this time. I am privileged to continue to be a voice for children and families through Clearfield County. I’m a natural problem solver, driven to find solutions for Clearfield County. From substance use disorder to economic and social issues such as child abuse and transportation barriers, I am aware of the challenges many citizens face in Clearfield County. In 2006 I graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies. In 2011 I graduated from Capella University with a Master of Public Administration. Most recently I graduated from Capella with a Doctorate in Public Administration in 2022. My research for my dissertation explored property blight in a rural community regarding the causes and possible solutions.

Winters: Tim J. Winters is a life-long Clearfield County resident, who graduated Clearfield Area High School in 1984 and attended the Pennsylvania State University. He resides in Hyde with his wife, Dawn (Roussey), and step-daughter, Isabella. Winters has been self-employed as the owner and operator of Winters Enterprises for nearly 40 years. His company provides signage and commercial marketing fixture installation throughout western Pennsylvania, western New York and eastern Ohio as its primary focus, as well as commercial property maintenance in the local area. Winters has served in multiple municipal and governmental capacities including Clearfield Borough Recreation Board, Clearfield Borough Council, Clearfield Borough Planning Commission and currently sits on the board of directors of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority .In addition to public offices, Winters has been involved in numerous community and charitable organizations over the past three decades, providing DJ and emcee services for countless fundraisers, parades and community events. Winters previously served on the board of directors of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre and currently serves on the board of directors for the Eureka Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization based in Houtzdale. For me, part of living in a small town is giving back to the community, and I will always continue to do so.

What motivated your interest in running for Clearfield County Commissioner?

Sobel: I have had a keen interest in history, government and politics ever since I was a child. However, my prime motivation for running for commissioner, however, was to try to make Clearfield County a better place for its citizens.

Tatum: If you had asked me a year ago if I was planning to run for Clearfield County Commissioner, I would have told you that wasn’t anywhere in my future. That changed this fall when I applied to be considered to fill Tony Scotto’s vacated seat. After I was appointed, I realized that the position had incredible potential to positively impact the lives of the people that live in Clearfield County. The work is good, and I have enjoyed every day that I have been there. I have enjoyed meeting people from throughout the county, and I’m excited to continue to meet more people in our county. My biggest motivator for running for Clearfield County Commissioner is to help make Clearfield County better!

Winters: For as long I can remember, the Clearfield County Commissioners have operated in a reactionary manner, focusing on putting out yesterday’s fires rather than looking to the future. This lack of vision has stifled the growth and development of Clearfield County. It is time for a change. I will bring a new perspective focusing on moving Clearfield County forward.

Government transparency has been a buzzword in politics for the past few years. Do you feel that the county is transparent enough? If not, what needs to change?

Sobel: No institution, particularly government, should ever assume that it is transparent enough. However, and that being said, I do believe that Clearfield County Government is very transparent. We, commissioners, regularly review whether or not we are transparent enough and will err on the side of transparency when in doubt. We did recently do just that as a result of a recent discussion that we had as to releasing information concerning County Jail matters.

Tatum: From my short time in office, I believe that the county is doing a good job with transparency.

Winters: Clearfield County (particularly the commissioners’ office) actually fares pretty well as far as transparency; however, there is still room for improvement. I propose to hold at least some meetings at a time more conducive to public participation as well as having a dedicated presence in the DuBois area to better serve a large part of the population that is often overlooked/underrepresented by our county government.

What is your vision for the future of Clearfield County? What changes would you advocate and why?

Sobel: My vision for the future of Clearfield County envisions a county in which we have brought the current drug crisis under control and where the best and the brightest of our children stay rather than leave. I believe that we can do so if we do what I have been advocating for some time now. I have been an advocate for the creation of programs that break the cycle of addiction that will complement the efforts made by the men and women of law enforcement to stop the flow of drugs into the county. We absolutely need a drug court, for example. We need to expand broadband in the county. We also need to enrich the county through the continued development of natural resources, which can be done via the new interest in rare earth elements and critical minerals. I advocate for the same because I believe developments such as these would spark an interest on the part of our young people to stay because of more economic opportunity and a chance to live in a place made wider by better electronic communication. We can create a better world for the next generation. We just need to try.

Tatum: My vision for Clearfield County is to improve Clearfield County in various ways, including improving the quality of life for the citizens of Clearfield County, assisting county departments with retaining staff and exploring ways to help improve culture throughout Clearfield County.

Winters: Clearfield County is well-positioned with abundant natural and energy resources, transportation infrastructure and a wealth of history and tourism-friendly attractions. Looking to the future, we must capitalize on our resources while being good stewards of our environment and history. I will work with both community leaders and our elected representatives in both Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., to facilitate both economic growth and an enhanced level of social services to our area. Given our changing economy, Clearfield County residents can live here in a beautiful and safe part of our commonwealth and in many cases work from home. This new era of remote work requires broadband infrastructure, and to attract new residents will also require a solid level of local government services to be available to all. We must strive to provide opportunities here within the county to encourage our high school and college graduates to remain in the area rather than seeking “greener pastures” elsewhere. I will work to expand our future while not losing sight of our history. Proper leadership and a commitment to the future of our county will ensure that Clearfield County is and will remain a desirable place to both reside and raise a family.

If new resources were available, what one area of county services would you feel most needs additional resources?

Sobel: We are fortunate that, for the first time in decades, the county has additional resources due to the American Rescue Act and an opioid-related lawsuit that it filed several years ago that has recently settled. We do intend to apply the same to the issues discussed in question four above. However, if I had to choose, I do believe that the one area of county services that needs more resources applied to it would be as to services fighting the local drug crisis. Until we are able to get it under control, it will continue to tear apart the fabric of our society. We have to reduce addiction levels in the county.

Tatum: We must start exploring ways to help enhance our communities and county to be more attractive to younger generations. Millennials and Gen Z’ers have different thoughts about what is important to them. To ensure that we do not continue to have a population decline in the county, we need to understand what is important for younger people to want to raise their families and live in Clearfield County. These young people are our future and ultimately will be the next leaders for Clearfield County.

Winters: If new resources were available, and even if existing resources must be reallocated, the wage structure of Clearfield County employees must be addressed. There are dozens of county employees who provide valuable services to our residents, yet they are at or near the bottom of the pay scale in comparison to other Pennsylvania counties of similar size and economic background. Whether it’s the 911 operator, the Veterans Affairs office, Children and Youth Services, or county row office employees, we cannot expect to hire and retain the best and brightest employees available if they are not paid a competitive wage. Addressing this deficit will require tough choices but absolutely must be a priority.

Should any part of the county budget be shielded from cuts? And if so, which area?

Sobel: No. I do not believe that any areas of the county’s budget should be shielded from cuts. All areas can be reduced if absolutely necessary.

Tatum: This is a hard question. Yes, the Clearfield County government provides 24/7 services within some departments. These departments include Children, Youth & Family Services, 911, EMA, Clearfield County Jail and the Coroner. We also cannot forget the courts; while assessing 24/7 departments, even the magistrates are on-call for after-hour emergency situations such as Protection from Abuse (PFA) orders. I would hate to see any department within the county have cuts to their budgets or staffing.

Winters: All areas of the county budget should be evaluated on their merits and operate in a financially responsible manner. I will strive to eliminate waste and redundancy in any county department while maintaining an appropriate level of services. Rather than focus on portions of the budget, we should emphasize providing the best level of services to county residents in the most efficient manner.

What one part of county government would receive more attention if you were elected?

Sobel: I don’t believe that any part of County Government should receive more attention than the other. They all are providing services to the citizens of the county as best they can. All departments are worthy of our attention equally if necessary.

Tatum: That is a tough question because there are several parts of county government that I’d love to focus more attention on. With that, one spot that I would love to continue to help and support is Children, Youth & Family Services. It is no secret that they have been functioning with a skeleton crew for years, and they are often working with some of the most vulnerable people in our county, the children. Recruiting new staff to the agency will become easier if the right changes are made to support the current team and administration while finding ways to make this difficult job more appealing to potential staff.

Winters: While all aspects of county government are important, several need more attention, such as workforce retention, economic development and the drug problem that is a growing issue in our area. (The drug problem is addressed in another question.) Workforce retention must be a priority, as the constant turnover of county employees leads to inefficiency and increased training costs. We must make the county a desirable place to work, particularly in high-pressure positions such as the 911 call center and Children and Youth Services. Economic development must be a priority as well; the competition for industry and business is fierce throughout the state, and we must make sure Clearfield County is well-positioned and marketed in the central region of the state. One area that presents a great opportunity for Clearfield County is the emerging market for and recovery of rare earth elements that are in great demand and happen to be found in abundance here in our county. This will require efforts at the county, state and federal levels.

What do you see as the most pressing needs for infrastructure in the county?

Sobel: The most pressing need is for broadband improvement. Slightly more than 30 percent of Clearfield County is unserved or underserved by high-speed internet. Good broadband service is necessary for a healthy economy and is, quite frankly, a quality-of-life issue. People soon won’t purchase real estate lacking broadband. The commissioners will continue to work on this same issue as it is so important. Good broadband is critical to ensure that our young people are not leaving the area.

Tatum: One pressing infrastructure need that needs to be worked on is broadband, and while I know this is in the works, it will be a great day in Clearfield County when everyone has access to high-speed internet.

Winters: While Clearfield County positions well in some aspects of infrastructure, mainly transportation, we fall short in others, including broadband access and workforce development. Several current projects are underway as to the expansion of broadband in Clearfield and surrounding counties, and I will continue to pursue these, in addition to all avenues that provide the access that is so vital to both business and education. Workforce development is a key part of infrastructure that is often overlooked, and we must train and retain a competent and reliable workforce to take advantage of economic opportunities as they become available. Clearfield County Government can facilitate workforce development by partnering with and fostering education in not only our local school districts and trade and technical schools, but also those in neighboring counties.

If elected, how do you plan to approach the drug and mental health crises in Clearfield County?

Sobel: We are fortunate in that the county now has resources to deal with these issues due to the settlement of its opioid lawsuit. I would certainly advocate that we apply those monies to programs designed to break the cycle of addiction and treat the accompanying mental health issues so common to the problem. We can afford to attack the problem more strongly than we have been able to in the past. Obviously, I would seek guidance from those trained in such matters as to the best way to use the funds. However, I believe that the additional funds give us a chance to fight back that we haven’t had before.

Tatum: A lot has already been done to address the drug and mental health crises in Clearfield County. That is to say, so much more needs to be done. I am very impressed with Community Connections and Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission for the strides they have made with community providers to ensure that citizens of Clearfield County have access to various treatment options for substance abuse disorders and mental and behavioral health needs. Clearfield County has a variety of mental health providers and providers for substance abuse disorders. I would love to see additional access to services for individuals seeking help as well as education for the public to help better understand the issues surrounding mental health issues and drug and alcohol issues. Transportation also needs to be looked at with a closer lens as well. Many individuals who want services do not have access to private transportation. They could be left with limited or no service options if they reside in an area without a local service provider. As internet advancements continue, more people can access mental health treatment through telehealth services if they choose. Additionally, ensuring that county employees have access to training that is relevant to Clearfield County, such as suicide prevention, current drug trend training, and mental health first aid, will help in changing the culture and improving outcomes for everyone in the county.

Winters: The drug problem facing our county is very real and touches everyone in one form or another. Dealing with it will require a multi-pronged approach including education, prevention and enforcement. Clearfield County is receiving $2.46 million over a period of years as part of a settlement with the opioid industry. These monies can be put toward education/prevention efforts while not taking away from monies currently budgeted for mental health care in the county. On the enforcement side, I will work with law enforcement and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers to make sure they have the resources needed to arrest and prosecute those selling or trafficking drugs in our county. I also fully support the efforts of District Attorney Sayers to establish a drug court in Clearfield County to help those trapped in the cycle of addiction and drug use to break that cycle and lead healthy and productive lives.

Why should people vote for you over those also running for county commissioner?

Sobel: I believe that my years of experience in county government equip me to continue to serve the citizens of Clearfield County as their commissioner. I also believe my training as a lawyer assists me as county government is managed within the constraints of the legal system of the Commonwealth. An understanding of the law is essential to understanding matters of government.

Tatum: I’m a great team player and have strong leadership skills. Please consider voting for me because I have a long history of achieving goals, even when they seem impossible. I have the heart for the work, care about everyone and want to help make Clearfield County a better place!

Winters: I bring a unique combination of public and private sector experience as well as the leadership and commitment to move Clearfield County forward. I have a passion for public service, deep roots in the community and a track record of leadership. I believe that Clearfield County is a great place to live. I want to ensure that it remains that way for my children and grandchildren.