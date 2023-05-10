CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday awarded mini grants to help nine not-for-profit organizations recover from COVID pandemic losses.

In March 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided financial relief amid the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

It provided direct financial help to individuals and families, small businesses, some not-for-profit organizations and others.

The CARES Act contained several provisions that were applicable to not-for-profit organizations. Eligibility for relief, however, depended largely upon their tax classification under the Internal Revenue Code.

Relief was available for 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) not-for-profit organizations but excluded those classified as 501(c)(7) or 501(c)(8).

“It wasn’t fair,” commented Commissioner John A. Sobel, board chairman, in March, noting it excluded most –if not all—veteran social clubs.

When the commissioners got a funding request from a veterans’ organization several months ago, Sobel said informal talks began about how to help.

With the recent mini grant program, they found a way thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding, which permits local governments to pull funding into their general funds to help with COVID-related losses.

Tuesday the commissioners awarded $10,000 each to five organizations that were excluded from previous relief, including Curwensville and Madera Moose Lodges; Osceola Mills Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Gold Stripe Club; Olympic Athletic Club; and F. Michael Sicks Clearfield VFW Post.

Grant awards totaling $5,000 were also given to four organizations that had received some financial assistance. These included Clearfield Moose Lodge; Robert Ferguson Curwensville VFW Post; Morann Citizens Club; and Sandy Hose Company No. 1.

“Many are still suffering the affects of the pandemic,” said Sobel, “and we’re very grateful for what these organizations do, that folks kept them going and that they’re still with us.”

Grant awards are pending the solicitor’s preparation of an agreement and recipient signatures.

It was noted that there are three other applications that remain pending the receipt of additional financial information.

Also, on Tuesday, the commissioners voted to hire Scott Sankey as part-time chief detective in the District Attorney’s office.

Sankey’s hiring is effective May 10 with a salary of $30,000 annually. The position was created without benefits and with partial funding ($10,000 annually) from the DA’s drug forfeiture account.

The position was requested by DA Ryan Sayers with the county being one of eight Pennsylvania counties without at least a part-time county detective.

In rural counties, Sayers said the position helps the DA’s office keep a handle on the discovery process and case management while also giving police agencies a liaison.

Sayers said having a county detective with Sankey’s background and experience will keep things from falling through the cracks with the office’s “exploding caseload.”