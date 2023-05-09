CLEARFIELD – A State College man accused of underpaying his workers has now started to serve a jail sentence on felony theft charges after a delay of over two years.

Centre County contractor, Scott Cameron Good, 60, was charged after a grand jury investigation discovered he had underpaid his employees in wages and benefits for five years, according to a previous press release from then Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“The charges are the result of a 21-month Statewide Grand Jury investigation that originated from allegations of theft of wages and benefits from employees on a $16 million public works project in Clearfield County for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in 2014.”

The investigation found that Good and his company, Goodco Mechanical Inc. “violated prevailing wage laws by underpaying wages and claiming unlawful benefits credits on the Clearfield County PennDOT project, as well as other prevailing wage projects since at least 2010.”

Good agreed to plead guilty in March 2021 to five misdemeanor counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds for his actions between Oct. 1, 2014 and March 17, 2019 in Clearfield, Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, Lycoming and Allegheny counties.

In April 2021, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman presided over a sentencing hearing where he stated that he had received numerous letters in support of Good and then he heard from three people who appeared in court to voice their support of him.

It was noted that Good had paid $64,157.09 in restitution prior to the original sentencing hearing but that money has been held by the court pending appeals by Good’s attorneys.

His total sentence of 120 days to two years less four days plus three years consecutive probation was given a stay until the appeal process ended.

After exhausting all possible appeal options, Good was back in court on Monday where he was ordered to begin his jail sentence.

In his original sentencing hearing, Good himself addressed the court saying the case was an “embarrassment” to both him and his employees.

“I’m truly sorry,” to everyone impacted by his actions, he stated, adding that it was never his intention to harm anyone.