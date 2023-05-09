CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Education Association recently organized a fund-raiser to benefit eight local organizations that support students and their families in the Clearfield Area School District.

Called Casual for a Cause, the fund-raiser invited Clearfield Area School District faculty, staff and administrators to contribute to each cause in exchange for dressing casually one Friday a month during the school year.

The event raised $8,570 which was divided among the eight local organizations. The fundraiser was coordinated by the CEA Community Outreach Committee.

Shown presenting the $1,071 check to representatives of the Chemo Care Bag Project, which delivers bags filled with items that are helpful to those going through cancer to provide comfort and hope, are, from left: Mary Rose and Tristan McGuire, members of the CEA Community Outreach Committee; Kristen Zurat and Lisa Conrad of the Chemo Care Bag Project; Michele Moyer and Bethany Baughman, members of the CEA Community Outreach Committee.