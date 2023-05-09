GANT News recently conducted a questionnaire with the three candidates for the office of Clearfield County Treasurer.

All three Republican candidates—Nicole C. Fletcher, Jay S. Siegel and Christopher Thomas Tarcson—responded by deadline.

The purpose of this questionnaire is so that voters can use candidate responses to gauge the views, experience and knowledge of the candidates for the office of Clearfield County Treasurer.

Candidates were not limited in their responses; thorough responses were strongly encouraged.

Pictured, from left, are: candidates for Clearfield County Treasurer Nicole C. Fletcher, Jay S. Siegel and Christopher Thomas Tarcson. Photos were provided by the candidates.

Please provide a biographical narrative.

Fletcher: My name is Nicole Fletcher; I was born and raised in Clearfield. My husband, Dan and I have raised our two children here and are proud to call Clearfield our home. I enjoy spending time with my children and two grandchildren, camping, gardening, helping others and attending the Hyde Wesleyan Church. I have been employed by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office for the past 10 years. First hired in 2013 by Sheriff Chester Hawkins, I continued my employment with Sheriff Wes Thurston and through the election of current Sheriff Michael Churner. Currently, I hold the position of office manager.

Siegel: My name is Jay Siegel and I’m running for the position of Clearfield County Treasurer. I live in Clearfield with my 16-year-old daughter, Eve, who is a sophomore at Clearfield Area Junior/Senior High School and is a member of the varsity softball team. I wasn’t born in Clearfield County, but I was raised here. My parents, Brenda and Allan, and my older brother Hal and I moved here from Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1972 when I was in the second grade. I graduated from Clearfield Area High School in 1982 and from Penn State University in 1986 with a Bachelor’s degree from the College of Health and Human Development. I’ve been a registered Republican since my sophomore year at Penn State 40 years ago. My parents opened Siegel Engraving Company in the fall of 1980 and I’ve been employed there full-time since 1987. I’m also employed part-time as the sports editor for GANT News and have been since it was established 17 years ago. I recently completed terms on the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce and Clearfield Community Pool boards. I’m a PIAA registered official in three sports – football since 1992, baseball since 2001 and softball since 2002. In the past, I was a volunteer coach in the Mountain and Federation adult baseball leagues, Curwensville Junior Varsity baseball team, Four Leaf Clover Little League, the Clearfield Soccer Association, Clearfield Little League baseball and softball, Clearfield Junior High Softball and Clearfield Junior Varsity and Varsity softball. I’ve been the treasurer of several different organizations over the past 40 years, starting in college. In chronological order, these include the Penn State Barbell Club, the Clearfield Rugby Football Club, the Federation Baseball League, the Clear-Centre softball chapter of the PIAA and the Clearfield Little League Softball Association. I’m presently the treasurer of the Anti-Drug Athletes United Powerlifting organization and the Clearfield Lady Bison Diamond Booster Club.

Tarcson: My name is Christopher Tarcson, and I am a native of DuBois running for the Republican nomination for Clearfield County Treasurer. I grew up in DuBois, graduating in 1996 from Central Christian High School (now DCC) and attended Penn State University, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in the Music Theater program. I then moved to New York City, where among other pursuits, I got involved in business management and financial sales, eventually becoming part-owner of a small software company. After returning to DuBois in 2011, I worked in merchant service sales and eventually opened my own small business providing merchant and financial services to small-medium sized businesses in the tri-county area. I have a background in financial risk assessment and management, as well as having performed treasurer’s duties in several non-profit organizations, including: DuBois CCHL (Pro-Life group, of which I am now the President), Magnificat Ministries, Inklings NYC Writer’s Guild and St. David’s Christian Writers’ Association. I am the proud father of daughters: Anastasia, Olivia and Kinley Tarcson—three of my life’s greatest blessings. I am an active member of the DuBois Catholic Community and a cantor at both St. Bernard and St. Tobias Parishes. I am a proud member of the NRA, a recently renewed gym enthusiast, enjoy all sports and outdoor activities, as well as reading, singing, and writing. Thank you for your support!

What motivated your interest in running for Clearfield County Treasurer?

Fletcher: Upon hearing of Carol Fox’s planned retirement from the position of County Treasurer, I knew it was a duty that fell right in line with my current position only on a larger scale. I also would continue to interact and serve the public.

Siegel: When the current county treasurer announced that she was retiring after 28 years of service, I decided to find out more about the position. Since I already had organizational treasurer experience, the county position was one in which I took an immediate interest. After speaking with family and friends, current and former small business owners that hold county government positions, and the retiring county treasurer herself, I decided it would be a good fit for me. My business background and other qualifications gave me the confidence to make a serious commitment to campaign for the office. I have lived in Clearfield County for 52 years by choice and I’d like my daughter to have the same opportunity if she so chooses. I feel that being a part of the solution in local government helps ensure that she, and others, will be able to live and work here as well.

Tarcson: I was first approached in February of this year, by members of the Clearfield County Republican State Committee about the possibility of running. They knew my background and commitment to service in other charitable endeavors, and so thought I would be an exemplary candidate. At first, I was reticent to get into the political arena, but then I realized that with my deep belief in and passion for advocacy and public service, that running for political office would be an extension of my desire to serve, and so I made the decision.

How would you ensure proper maintenance and sufficient security of all county financial records?

Fletcher: Every county employee’s computer is password protected and additional security level through an automated DUO number system for entry. All paperwork is secured and not permitted to leave the building. Storage and shredding are maintained according to banking regulations.

Siegel: Safeguarding the county’s coffers will be of the utmost importance at all times. I would review records, standard operating county procedures, and learn as much as I could before our current treasurer retires. This includes getting up to date on county codes and receiving as much on-the-job training as permitted to ensure the good work of the office continues.

Tarcson: My entire campaign has been run on the idea of Accountability, Integrity and Transparency. I believe that close attention to detail and precision in county accounting processes, most of which have been well administered by the current Treasurer, Carol Fox, will be effective in maintaining the security of county financial records. Her office has done a wonderful job, and it will be my honor to learn from and work with what staff remains, to continue and build upon that legacy.

Share an experience of how your attention to detail and thoroughness avoided an accounting error.

Fletcher: Our county records are reconciled daily/weekly and monthly. So, if or when there is an error made, reports are printed, the error is located and corrected. With multiple employees entering and receipting entries into several accounts, balancing is always cross checked by several employees.

Siegel: In 43 years of running a small business, we have never been audited. That accomplishment is due to a meticulous attention to detail, first by my father and now by me. Ensuring accurate yearly records have been handed over to our tax preparer has led to an unblemished tax record. That could only be accomplished by accurate record keeping of our assets, debts, income and expenses to avoid error.

Tarcson: I have always striven to adhere to the highest standards regarding precision and thoroughness when accounting for financial records of any business or organization. Humans make mistakes, and I’m no different, but these can be easily avoided by not only detailed focus, but careful post-review of accountancy to ensure that any possible errors are corrected before reconciliation. Measure twice—cut once: this maxim, taught to me by my own father, has always served me well and is aptly applied here.

Share a time when your analysis of past, present and future finances directly helped a business, organization, etc. develop or improve in a certain area.

Fletcher: Data entry is very important in the current job I hold. Attention to details is a mandatory requirement in the issuance of a conceal carry permit, sheriff sale of properties and all the records processed in the sheriff’s office. The budget process and budget numbers are a part of every elected official’s duty. I plan to work within the county’s budget for the office.

Siegel: After my father’s sudden passing in 2011, my job duties went from mostly manufacturing to head of all things financial for Siegel Engraving. I figured out how to make a seamless transition of 31 years of historical accounting records to fit the needs of the present and future. After 12 years, and some changes to our philosophy, I’ve improved our debt-to-income ratio enough to ensure that our family business remains profitable even through recent difficult times.

Tarcson: There is actually a fairly exciting circumstance occurring currently with an organization of which I am the treasurer. I cannot comment on the specifics of the ongoing discovery process, but analysis of business/financial relationship with members of the organization who had passed away led me to contact estate guardians to inquire about possible inclusion in said members’ wills, which led to the further discovery of one such inclusion which, when all is said and done, may very well net the organization an amount equal to its entire current annual budget.

Tell me about the last time you monitored or reviewed financial information and detected a problem. How did you respond?

Fletcher: As I stated in question No. 4, balances are checked, cross-checked and balanced. Monthly checks are run to pay to zero on a monthly basis.

Siegel: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” In other words, it’s easier to avert a problem than to try to repair one. I’ve accomplished that goal in our family business and in all of my experiences as an organization’s treasurer. Keeping detailed records that are transparent to the organization prevents major issues from occurring.

Tarcson: As stated previously, all humans make errors, and that can be handled through an effective review process that is intended to catch such errors. I have been fortunate to never deal with willful misconduct or misappropriation of funds in my time as treasurer of any organization, but were I to uncover such issues, my dedication to transparency and the taxpayers’ interest (who hired me for the job) would necessitate that I redundantly inform the proper authorities, for reasons of checks and balances as well as, a proper execution of justice and recovery of any funds.

What qualifications do you possess that would ensure the office runs effectively and efficiently?

Fletcher: I am familiar with the county computer system and how it all connects with the County Controller. I also interact with the assessment office and the local tax offices depending on where the sheriff sales are located monthly. All municipal costs are added to all sales. I believe since I am an employee of the county, I will have a greater understanding of staff and staffing issues.

Siegel: I have helped run a successful business for 37 years, which is an excellent prerequisite for this office. I’m a businessman, plain and simple. There is a lot decision making and customer service in running a business. I can bring that experience and my business acumen to the office of the treasurer. Aside from always having a handle on my personal and business finances, I have experience handling funds for other organizations, as listed in reply number one above. As far as running the treasurer’s office effectively, I already have personal and working relationships with most members of the county government and look forward to working with them to keep the county running efficiently. We all need to work together and I feel it’s an area that I have a head start.

Tarcson: Quite apart from my past/present experience as treasurer, the aforementioned attention to detail and precision, or even a blasé answer of, “I have a good head for figures and math,” I believe that my dedication to do what is in the best interests of those whom I serve—in this case, the taxpayer—is a primary qualification that makes me a great candidate for effective and efficient management of the treasurer’s office of Clearfield County.

How would you modernize office operations to better serve county residents?

Fletcher: I’d explore possibly adding the availability of using credit/debit cards in the office for the sales of hunting licenses, dog licenses and fish licenses. With help from our IT department, I’d explore load fillable/printable forms for renewal of Small Games of Chance Licenses and bingo licenses. I’d also look into the online reporting of the county’s Hotel Tax collections and automatic online payments.

Siegel: After learning the day-to-day operations of the office, my first goal would be to modernize the office to fit the technology-driven world that we live in today. County offices are only open between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., making it difficult for constituents to stop in and get applications or make payments for basic things that they should be able to complete with a simple online form. Speaking from recent personal experience, it currently takes two trips to the courthouse for a new taxpayer or customer to get a Small Games of Chance License, which can be a terrible inconvenience for some working people or for those that need to arrange transportation. I think these types of transactions should always be available online. I would also look into acceptance of credit cards at the office itself, as fewer and fewer people seem to use checks or carry cash anymore. These are just a couple of examples of change that would create a more efficient office.

Tarcson: In speaking with various Clearfield County officials and voters alike, I recognize that there is a desire to (potentially) move some services offered by the county, to an online or even app format. Once elected, I will go about assessing procedures and protocols in the office, for the possibility of instituting such transitions for the convenience of the taxpayer, and for interdepartmental reporting.

What do you think the greatest challenge will be, if elected, and how will you work through it and ultimately overcome it?

Fletcher: I believe the greatest challenge will be working with the county accounting system, and learning how all the county offices tie together. I look forward to learning a new office within Clearfield County Government and working with existing employees, as well as appointed and elected office holders.

Siegel: I think the greatest personal challenge for me won’t be in the running of the office per se, but will be the shift from the private sector to the government sector. A government entity has a whole other set of rules, guidelines, and laws compared to the sole proprietorship, of which I’m accustomed. Overcoming this obstacle will mean learning the county codes and standard operating procedures, seeking training and advice from those “in the know” who have experience working for the county, and retaining and trusting those who currently work in the office.

Tarcson: Plain and simple, the greatest challenge will also be one of the most exciting parts of becoming Clearfield County Treasurer: transitioning into the office and working with the wonderful people who have been used to Carol Fox’s leadership. That’s always a challenge, but my care for the dignity of each person and the talents they bring to the table, as well as my dedication to and enthusiasm for service should ease that transition.

Why should people vote for you over those also running for county treasurer?

Fletcher: I have been a county employee for the past 10 years. I am familiar with the state licenses the Treasurer’s office is mandated to issue by law. I am familiar with the accounts, county offices, local tax offices and the computer system. As a local resident— I will show up and be one of the office workers and learn the job. I WILL NOT just be a figure head to collect a pay check.

Siegel: The biggest advantage that I have over others in this race is my business background. I know how to make informed decisions and provide outstanding customer service—skills that are vital to operating the county treasurer’s office. I feel that I am the most experienced and most qualified person running for the position. I respectfully ask that you vote Jay Siegel for Clearfield County Treasurer on May 16. Thank you, voters and thank you, GANT News for this opportunity to help the voters make an informed decision.

Tarcson: Firstly, I should note that I believe both of the other candidates for this position are worthy and would do honor to the office. Should either of them win the Republican Party’s nomination, I will stand behind them in support and unity. I think each voter should make their decision based on experience and qualifications, yes. But I believe that those who hold public office should be dedicated to the service of those whom they represent. Therefore, I hope and pray that if the voter chooses me for the nomination, they do so out of the belief that I will always do my utmost to stand in service to you all. God bless Clearfield County, and God bless America!