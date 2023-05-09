Story by Rusty McCracken

CURWENSVILLE – Freshman pitcher Addison Siple recorded a perfect game in Monday afternoon’s 15-0 victory over Moshannon Valley. However, perfect was not the most impressive adjective used to describe Siple’s effort.

Addison “AK” Siple threw a perfecto in the 15-0 win over MoValley (photo by R McCracken)

“I’d be willing to bet A.K. (Siple) did something today that no other pitcher who I’ve coached has done,” Tide Coach Allen Leigey beamed.

The comment is more impressive when Tide fans remember that Coach Leigey worked with two-time state champion pitcher, Holly Landsberry. Coincidently, Landsberry now works with Siple out of season.

“Holly never captured an “Immaculate Inning,” Leigey continued. “It’s just one of those things that make a pitching memory special.”

An Immaculate inning is recorded when a pitcher is able to strike out the side using just nine pitches. Siple now has that title in her resume as she finished the third inning and the game fanning the three batters she faced. In all, Siple used just 35 pitches in the game while striking out each of the nine batters she faced on the day.

The Lady Tide offense backed Siple’s effort and made Senior Night special as six hitters accounted for the team’s eight hits in two innings. Senior Teagan Harzinski and sophomore Natalie Wischuck each slapped out two hits. Harzinski drove in four runs while Wischuck had two RBI.

Addison Butler, Siple (with a three-run double), Shyanne Rudy, and Addison Warren provided the rest of the punch with their bats. Curwensville opened the game with two runs in the first inning and tallied 13 runs in the second to invoke the mercy rule after three innings.

Curwensville, 8-6 overall and 6-6 in the ICC-North, will hope to keep the momentum rolling as Mount Union comes to Coach Andy Evanko Stadium on Tuesday. Mount Union defeated the Lady Tide 5-3 earlier this season.

SENIORS HONORED – Curwensville seniors (from left) Shyanne Rudy, Kaylie Shaw, and Teagan Harzinski rally the underclassmen in Monday’s successful Senior Night 15-0 win over Moshannon Valley (Photo by R McCracken)

Score by Innings

R H E

Bellwood-Antis 000 xxx x 0 2 0

Curwensville 2(13)x xxx x 15 8 0

MOSHANNON VALLEY – 0

(2B) Tessa Martin 1 0 0 0, (CF) Kylie O’Donnell 1 0 0 0, (1B/P) Annabeth Anderson 1 0 0 0, (3B) Makenzie Daniel 1 0 0 0, (SS) Madison McCoy 1 0 0 0, (C) Ava Robison 1 0 0 0, (LF) Ella Berk 1 0 0 0, (RF) Carly Robison 1 0 0 0, (P/1B) Courtney Selvage 1 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 9, R 0, H 0, RBI 0.

CURWENSVILLE – 15

(C) Addison Butler 1 3 1 1, (RF) Ava Olosky 1 2 0 0, (P) Addison Siple 1 1 1 3, (CR) Sydney Simcox 0 0 0 0, (1B) Teagan Harzinski 3 0 2 4, (SS) Shyanne Rudy 2 1 1 0, (2B) Addison Warren 2 1 1 1, (3B) Ava Hainsey 1 1 0 1, (CF) Natalie Wischuck 2 2 2 2, (DP) Jenna McCartney 0 2 0 0, (LF/Flex) Kaylie Shaw 0 1 0 0, TOTALS: AB 13, R 15, H 8 RBI 12.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Moshannon Valley – L – Selvage 1.2 6 15 15 0 7 1

Anderson 0.1 2 0 0 0 0

Curwensville – W – Siple 3 0 0 0 9 0

Batting

2B – Curwensville: Siple. SB – Curwensville –Butler, Siple. HBP – Curwensville: Siple, Hainsey, McCartney.

2023 Schedule final overall ICC

March score record record

20 W @ Brockway 21-0 1-0

28 L @GLENDALE 2-1 1-1 0-1

30 W WILLIAMSBURG 7-0 2-1 1-1

April

4 W BELLWOOD-ANTIS 6-4 3-1 2-1

6 W @ Penns Manor 9-1 4-1

11 L @ West Branch 9-3 4-2 2-2

13 L @ Mount Union 5-3 4-3 2-3

17 W @ Purchase Line 17-1 5-3

20 L JUNIATA VALLEY 2-1 5-4 2-4

25 L GLENDALE 13-0 5-5 2-5

27 W @Williamsburg 11-0 6-5 3-5

May

5 L WEST BRANCH 1-0 6-6 3-6

6 W @ Bellwood-Antis 13-0 7-6 4-6

8 W MOSHANNON VALLEY 15-0 8-6 5-6

9 MOUNT UNION

11 PENNS MANOR

13 @North Star 11:00

15 @ Juniata Valley

16 @ Moshannon Valley

All game-times 4:30 unless otherwise noted.