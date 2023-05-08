PENFIELD – Several upcoming programs have been planned for Memorial Day weekend and beyond at Parker Dam State Park.

Friday, May 26

Dandelions – Love ‘em, Hate ‘em, Learn About ‘em

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Why were Dandelions brought here? Same reason as potatoes, apples, and so on. Come to the Campground Amphitheater to learn more about this wonderful, and sometimes hated, flower.

Saturday, May 27

Souder’s Trail Hike

2 p.m. – Meet by the butterfly garden across the road from the trailhead. Enjoy this short, guided hike along the scenic Souder’s Trail. Learn what “guiding the splash” means, the challenges facing our forests, and what goes on under your feet. < 1 mile.

Forests and Fungi – a Network

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Much is being brought to light about how our forests depend on fungi, and how fungi depend on forests. Learn about some of these interactions during this program, and learn just how important fungi are to our own survival.

Sunday, May 28

Tea & Talk

7 p.m. – Beach House Steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three.

Friday, June 2

Animal Communication and Staying Safe Outdoors

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Animals often communicate in ways that people have trouble understanding, which can lead to problems. Learn how some animals communicate and what you can do to keep yourself and others safe when encountering them.

Saturday, June 3

GPS Basics & Geocaching

3 p.m. – Park Office Classroom

Learn the basics of a GPS receiver and have fun navigating to various locations looking for examples of “geocaches”. Although you can get the geocache app on your cell phone, we most often don’t have cellular coverage here in the park – where the good old GPS works just fine.

Meet Jeremiah – New Park Naturalist

8 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

We’ll get a campfire going at the Campground Amphitheater – you can bring a camp chair to sit close to the fire, and have a chat with Jeremiah – our new park naturalist (yes, Carey left us for DEP). Learn about his background and his interests, and what he hopes to bring to the Parker Dam complex.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar.”

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.