CLEARFIELD – Congratulations are being extended to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Students of the Month for March and April.

The CCCTC’s instructors chose one morning student and one afternoon student in their program as their Student of the Month.

Each month, the CCCTC is looking to recognize a student from each program who demonstrates characteristics CCCTC wants to see in school and work.

March and April students were chosen because they showed strong communication in their program area. They are active listeners, show respect, ask good questions and show professionalism.

The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

For more information about the CCCTC and its programs, please visit at www.ccctc.edu.

AM Students

Pictured in the front row from left are: Jayley Coval, West Branch; A.J. Swatsworth, Curwensville Area; Kyra Lansberry, Philipsburg-Osceola; Milo Wriglesworth, Curwensville Area; and Joshua Davis, Philipsburg-Osceola.

In the back, from left, are: Pierre Cherubin, Moshannon Valley Area; Nicholas Reams, Moshannon Valley Area; Adam Miller, Philipsburg-Osceola; Wyatt Schwiderske, West Branch Area; Rhys Nestlerode, Curwensville Area; and Janalanna Carns, Philipsburg-Osceola.

PM Students

Pictured, in front from left, are: Brandon Walker, Philipsburg-Osceola; Thea Royer, Clearfield Area; Paige Frailey, Moshannon Valley Area; Gavyn Varner, Moshannon Valley; Shane Haney, Curwensville Area; and Ashlynn Bloom, Curwensville Area.

In the back, from left, are: Gavin Webber, Curwensville Area; Jacob Doran, Clearfield Area; Lance Morgan, Moshannon Valley; Chase Irwin, Curwensville Area; Koleman Fox, Philipsburg-Osceola; and Parker Scaife, Philipsburg-Osceola.