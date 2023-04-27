CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man is accused of severely assaulting a family member and causing his hospitalization in a medically-induced coma.

Noah B. Brady, 19, is charged by Clearfield Regional police with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault (two counts) and disorderly conduct, plus one summary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were notified April 16 of an assault victim in a medically-induced coma at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Additionally, it was reported that the victim was hospitalized in intensive care suffering from brain injuries and could possibly lose one of his eyes.

Police spoke with the family member who took the victim to the hospital. The victim had called him at 7:21 p.m. the night before, sounding “very incoherent” but saying he’d been assaulted.

He arrived to the victim’s residence where “there was blood all over the place,” and the victim was still bleeding “profusely” from his head and face.

Allegedly Brady had gotten into an argument with the victim, and when the victim turned his back to him, Brady struck him from behind.

When the victim regained consciousness, Brady was reportedly standing over him saying: “I knocked you … you’re a piece of [expletive].”

When Brady declined an interview and asked for an attorney, police spoke with his girlfriend with whom he had contact following the incident.

The woman said she was not with Brady when the assault happened but described what he had related to her.

She said the victim shoved Brady so he punched him in the face, then continued to strike him “a few more times” once he fell to the ground.

She said the fight broke out because the victim had sent “vulgar messages” about her to an ex-boyfriend and she had showed the messages to Brady.

The affidavit noted that when police responded to the victim’s residence, there was a large amount of blood on the living room floor, but it appeared as though someone had tried to clean it up.

Brady waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court. His bail was previously set at $50,000, which online court documents indicate he posted April 17.