GETTYSBURG – Troop 2 traveled to The Lady Daniel Farm in Gettysburg where scouts experienced a Civil War immersion event courtesy of the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association.

Scouts arrived April 21 and set up camp before gathering the next morning with 200 others from New York, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland and New Hampshire.

There, they were split into five groups and sent to one of five stations: infantry, signaling, artillery, cavalry and medic to learn what life was like as a soldier in these positions during the war.

After lunch they were given a wooden rifle and a haversac with either a blue or gray cappie (hat) as their duty assignment. They took their gear and set up camp with their designated armies.

Each battalion had three companies in which they learned commands for various rifle positions, formations and marching orders.

After breakfast and more formation practice April 23, Union and Confederate forces marched onward to their own Civil War battle reenactment.

Pictured are Troop 2 scouts in their Civil War hats and wooden rifles. In the first row, from left, are: Bradley Simcox, Ethan Coudriet, Camden Corradini and Rhys Bailey.

In the second row are: Zaiden Stonebraker, Zachary Sass, Damien Buck, Tyler Canter, Curtis Putt, Hunter Brink and Harley Brink.

In the third row are: Talan Hutton, Zane Jenkins and Gavin Coudriet.