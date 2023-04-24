MAHAFFEY – Individuals living with arthritis can benefit from the latest Health and Wellness Program offering from Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging.

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program (AFEP) has been scheduled from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. each Thursday from May 18, through July 27, at the Mahaffey Center for Active Living.

The center is located at 958 Market St., Mahaffey, PA 15757.

AFEP is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation.

Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and endurance-building activities, relaxation techniques, and health education topics.

All of the exercises can be modified to meet participant needs.

This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information or to register, contact Bobbie Johnson at MRAAA at 814-765-2696, ext. 360, or bjohnson@matureresources.life.