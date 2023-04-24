Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of April 24 – April 28, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Work:

? State Route: 3014 (Five Points Rd, Chest Twp)

Brushing:

? State Route: 729 (Glen Hope)

Drainage Improvements:

? State Route: 2041 (Underdrain)

Driveway Adjustment:

? State Route: 3015 (Curwensville)

Inlet Replacement:

? State Route: 1006 (Goshen)

Patching:

? Interstate 80: (MM 97 to 110)

? Interstate 80: (MM 110 to 120)

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0053 (County line to Irvona)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 1006 (Goshen)

? State Route: 1009 (Deer Creek)

? State Route: 1012 (Woodland and Shiloh)

? State Route: 2035 (Lanse)

Shoulder Work:

? Interstate 80: (MM 123 to 137, East to West)

? State Route: 53 (Morrisdale)

Sign Upgrades:

? Throughout County

Sweeping:

? Throughout County

